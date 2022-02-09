WEX Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:38 PM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- WEX (NYSE:WEX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.46 (+69.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $488.22M (+22.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WEX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.