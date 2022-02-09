Precision Drilling Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:40 PM ETPrecision Drilling Corporation (PDS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.55 (+43.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $221.6M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PDS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.