Equitable Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETEquitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.58B (+593.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EQH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.