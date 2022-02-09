Watsco Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:43 PM ETWatsco, Inc. (WSO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.69 (+48.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.35B (+17.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WSO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.