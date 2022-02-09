Sonoco Products Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:45 PM ETSonoco Products Company (SON)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.