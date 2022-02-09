Patterson-UTI Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:49 PM ETPatterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.35 (+38.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $436.38M (+97.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PTEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.