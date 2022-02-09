The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is proposing to speed up the time it takes to settle a trade as part of a package of proposals intended to reduce risks in clearance and settlement.

The SEC's proposal follows the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp.'s plan of moving the industry to so-called "T+1" (trade date + 1). That compares with the current T+2 process, which requires a stock to be physically deposited in an investor's account within two business days of the transaction. Until the trade settles, brokers have to post collateral to the DTCC because equity prices can fluctuate in the interim and some buyers/seller use margin/borrowed shares.

The SEC's proposed changes are "designed to reduce the credit, market, and liquidity risks in securities transactions faced by market participants and U.S. investors," the agency said. The changes, if adopted, "could lower risk to the financial system and drive greater efficiencies in the markets," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

Shortening the settlement cycle should reduce the amount of margins that counterparties would need to post with clearinghouses, he added.

In addition to shortening the standard settlement cycle, the proposal includes rules directed at broker-dealers and registered investment advisers to shorten the process of confirming and affirming the trade information necessary to prepare a transaction for settlement so that it can be completed by the end of trade date. It also includes a new requirement to facilitate straight-through processing, which would apply to certain types of clearing agencies that provide central matching services.

The move to quicker settlement times would be good news for trading apps and online brokers in that it would reduce the collateral they'd have to post to cover the processing time. Such companies include Robinhood (HOOD +4.1%), Charles Schwab (SCHW -0.2%), E*TRADE parent Morgan Stanley (MS +1.8%), and Interactive Brokers (IBKR +1.0%).

In February 2021, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev wrote a blog post saying it's "time for T+2 to go," after the online broker had to halt trading in some stocks during the meme stock craze early last year.

Earlier today, the SEC also made rule proposals that would require private fund advisers to disclose more information and another set aimed at reducing cybersecurity risk for investment advisors and business development companies.