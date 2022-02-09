Lincoln Electric Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 1:52 PM ETLincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (+26.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $821.08M (+18.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LECO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.