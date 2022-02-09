Fox is sharply higher (FOX +6.2%, FOXA +6.3%) following a fiscal second-quarter earnings report where it easily beat expectations on top and bottom lines with broad revenue growth thanks in large part to sports and ad-supported video.

Revenues rose 8.6% to $4.44 billion, boosted by double-digit gains in affiliate fees and some ongoing recovery in the advertising market.

The company swung to a GAAP loss, and a 17% drop in adjusted net income, after a change in fair value of company investments.

EBITDA rose 2% to $310 million thanks to bigger contributions from cable networks.

Revenue by segment: Cable Network Programming, $1.64 billion (up 10%); Television, $2.76 billion (up 7.9%).

Revenue by component: Affiliate fee, $1.69 billion (up 11.2%); Advertising, $2.41 billion (up 5.5%); Other, $345 million (up 20.2%).

Net cash used in operating activities was $656 million, vs. a year-ago inflow from operations of $237 million in cash.

In its ad-supported video efforts, it says Tubi streaming hours jumped 40% year-over-year in 2021, to 3.6 billion hours. On the company's conference call, CEO Lachlan Murdoch credit an "unrelenting" focus on AVOD while other companies pour billions into subscription video. Growth in its library (to 41,000 film and TV titles) is driving view time, the company notes.

RBC Capital Markets noted the weaker cash flow was likely tied to timing issues with working capital, and praised "robust ad revenue growth, continued health across affiliate fees, and meaningful margin upside."

Wells Fargo, meanwhile, pointed to tailwinds from linear TV trends (including "moderating" cord-cutting and the strong ad market), setting up for a big renewal year in fiscal 2023.

Fox is "generally considered the most linear of the media names, and the least streaming, which appears to currently be quite a good thing," analyst Steven Cahall writes. He has an Overweight rating and $47 price target on FOXA.

Check more details in the earnings call transcript.