Criteo slides after 1Q22 outlook lands below consensus: Earnings Report
Feb. 09, 2022 2:01 PM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is down 8% in mid-day Wednesday trading after the company released its guidance below the consensus mark.
- Outlook: The media platform said it expects Q1 2022 revenue excluding traffic acquisition cost to be in the range of $216-$220M vs. consensus of $235.94M.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $52-$56M.
- Full-year revenue excluding traffic acquisition cost is projected to grow by 10% to 12% at constant currency; and adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 32% of Contribution ex-TAC.
- Q4 Earnings Highlight: Revenue excluding traffic acquisition cost of $276M (+9.1% Y/Y) beats consensus by $2.08M.
- By segment: Retail Media up 41% Y/Y during the quarter; Marketing Solutions up 7% Y/Y.
- Same-client contribution ex-TAC increased 9% Y/Y during the quarter.
- Gross margin was 42% vs. 38% a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% Y/Y to $111M with margin of 40% as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC.
- Free cash flow was $56M during the quarter; Cash flow from operating activities was $66M.
- For the full-year, free cash flow was up 40% to $168M.
- Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.60.
- The company further noted that it has added Nordstrom and Michaels to its retail media platform in 4Q21, and has signed a three-year global partnership with GroupM
- "We had 685 million Daily Active Users (DAUs), over 60% of which on the web are addressable through media owners we have direct access to, as we continue to build Criteo's first-party media network," the company statement.
- Forward Looking Statement: Criteo expects to accelerate its commerce media platform with the acquisition of adtech company IPONWEB at purchase consideration of $380M in a combination of cash and Criteo treasury shares.
- This acquisition transaction, which is expected to close by the end of Q1 2022, is not included by the company in the above stated guidance.
- Also, the company has extended its repurchase program to $280M from $175M.