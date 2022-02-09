Toyota navigates through tricky quarter, BofA expects more outperformance

Bank of America kept a Buy rating in place on Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) after taking in the Japanese automaker's FQ3 earnings report.

Analyst Kei Nihonyanagi said key points from the Toyota update were that the outlook for production is more uncertain and that there is some caution in regard to sustainability as the company discusses FY23 production levels. Steep growth in raw material costs and marine freight rates will be major negatives for FY23, but Toyota plans to respond through wide-ranging cost-savings and price adjustments, which led it to leaving operating profit guidance unchanged.

On why BofA is bullish: "We have high confidence in near-term earnings as the company has been able to minimize the impact of semiconductor shortages. We expect it to continue to post record-high profits from FY3/22 onwards. In long term, amid calls for initiatives to promote decarbonization, we see Toyota as one of the rare companies that can contribute to decarbonization without relying solely on BEVs by utilizing its abundant technological capabilities."

Shares of Toyota (TM) rose 0.74% in Wednesday afternoon trading. The stock is up 8.1% on a year-to-date basis, which ranks 2nd out of the 33 publicly-traded auto manufacturer stocks.

Dig further into the Toyota earnings report.