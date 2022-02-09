Duke Energy (DUK +0.2%) said it will target energy generated from coal to represent less than 5% of total generation by 2030 en route to fully exiting coal by 2035, as the utility expands its clean energy action plan.

Duke also will expand its 2050 net-zero goals to include Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions from power purchased from others to use in its facilities and some indirect emissions from others in the company's value chain.

The company said it already has retired 56 coal units representing 7,500 MW since 2010, and has reduced Scope 1 carbon emissions from electricity generation by 44% from 2005 levels, the equivalent of removing 13M vehicles from the road.

