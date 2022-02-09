Incyte slips despite revenue beat amid mixed outlook for newly launched product

Incyte (INCY -2.2%) has extended its post-market losses on Wednesday despite recording better than expected revenue for Q4 2021.

Its blockbuster JAK inhibitor, JAKAFI/JAKAVI (ruxolitinib), brought $592M in net product revenue during the quarter with ~15% YoY growth expanding the yearly net product revenue to $2.1B with 10% YoY growth.

For 2022, Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) expects JAKAFI, which is indicated for conditions such as myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera, to generate $2.3 – $2.4B net product revenue.

Commenting on the company’s newly launched atopic dermatitis therapy, Opzelura (ruxolitinib), which added ~$4.7M revenue in Q4 2021, CEO Hervé Hoppenot said during the earnings call that the topical treatment has the potential to access $1.5B peak sales for the indication in the U.S. alone.

However, SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens is not convinced. Berens downgraded Incyte (INCY) to underperform from market perform, arguing that Opzelura sales missed expectations. According to him, the peak sales guidance for the treatment is “unachievable amidst tough payer dynamics, patient cost barriers, and high gross-to-nets.”

“Discussions are ongoing with payers regarding potential full coverage/access for the drug, although we believe reimbursement is likely to remain a significant obstacle to this drug reaching blockbuster status,” Berens added.

Meanwhile, Truist analyst Srikripa Devarakonda, with a Buy rating and $95 per share target on Incye (INCY), urges investors to buy the stock on the dip.

“While we acknowledge investor concerns around the JAKAFI patent cliff (and model erosion), we believe that the base business supports the current valuation with potential for significant upside from Opzelura,” Devarakonda wrote.

While Incyte (INCY) has lost more than a quarter of its value over the past 12 months, Wall Street has become gradually bullish on its prospects, as shown in these graphs.