PG&E FY 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 2:21 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is scheduled to announce FY earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-82.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.77B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- In last week of January, the company proposed 1,600 MW of new battery energy storage capacity.
- With a Sell rating, SA Contributor William Cao recently wrote that the stock is facing greater dangers.