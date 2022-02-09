Siemens Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Feb. 09, 2022 2:27 PM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.31B
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Siemens unit recently was awarded a $225.5M firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army for rapid antigen-based diagnostic tests for COVID-19; it also nabbed a ~€1.5B high speed train order from Deutsche Bahn.
  • The company recently offloaded its Yunex Traffic intelligent transportation business to Atlantia for ~$1.1B including debt, as it continues to divest non-core businesses.
