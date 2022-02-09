The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston named Susan M. Collins, currently provost and an executive vice president at the University of Michigan, as its next president, CEO, and participant in the Federal Open Market Committee.

Recall that Eric Rosengren left as the district Fed bank's president in September for health reasons. The departure also came after, he and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, had been caught up in controversy over their trading activities and investments during the pandemic.

"Dr. Collins brings the technical expertise and insight to contribute to policymaking and the leadership ability to head the organization," said Christina Paxson, president of Brown University and chair of the Boston Fed's board of directors, who also led the Presidential Search Committee.

She'll start as head of the Boston Fed on July 1.

Collins earned her undergraduate degree at Harvard University, graduating summa cum laude, and received her PhD from the Massachusetts of Technology. In addition to her career in academia, she has worked in Washington as senior staff economist at the President's Council for Economic Advisers, as a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution, and visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund.

Last September, Fed's Kaplan and Rosegren said they'd sell all their stocks.