Japanese messaging app LINE to trial its native crypto for some merchant payments
Feb. 09, 2022 2:31 PM ETBTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- A subsidiary of Japan-based messaging app LINE will offer its native crypto, LINK (LN-USD), as a payment option at some online merchants for a trial period, according to a release.
- The trial period will take place from March 16 to Dec. 26.
- LINE Pay, the operator of the company's digital wallet and fintech services, also considered adding other assets such as bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) as payment options.
- "By connecting LINK to LINE Pay as a payment solution, LINE Pay aims to expand users' payment options, increase convenience, and grow the real-life usages for LINK," the company said.
- Meanwhile, LINK (LN-USD) tokens rise nearly 8% intra-day, bitcoin (BTC-USD +3.6%) drifts higher to $44.4K per token and ether (ETH-USD +6.2%) jumps to $3.2K.
