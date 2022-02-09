Peabody Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 09, 2022 2:32 PM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+46.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
  • SA Contributor KCI Research assigned a Strong Buy rating and named Peabody energy a breakout stock for 2022.
  • On YTD basis, the stock has gained 30.6% while in past 1-year it has surged 253.5%; it trades near its 52-week high levels.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.