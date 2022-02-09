Peabody Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 2:32 PM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+46.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- SA Contributor KCI Research assigned a Strong Buy rating and named Peabody energy a breakout stock for 2022.
- On YTD basis, the stock has gained 30.6% while in past 1-year it has surged 253.5%; it trades near its 52-week high levels.