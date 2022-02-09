InMode Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 09, 2022 2:35 PM ETInMode Ltd. (INMD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-39.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.54M (+37.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, INMD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • In early January, the company estimates Q4 revenue to be in the range of $109.5-$110M (+ ~46% Y/Y at the midpoint of the range) vs. consensus of $99.59M; Q4 record Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.61-$0.62 vs. consensus of $0.53.
