Global Payments Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 2:39 PM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 (+17.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.97B (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.
- SA Contributor Investing on the Spectrum recently assigned a Buy rating as it expects accelerating growth because size does matter.