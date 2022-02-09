Zillow Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.44 (compared to $0.41 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.27B (compared to $789M in year ago quarter).
  • Over the last 1 year, Z has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • In early January, Wolfe Research initiated Zillow with a Peer Perform rating on the basis of revenue growth uncertainty and potentially peaking EBITDA margins.
