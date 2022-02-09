Avaya Holdings falls 20% on guidance cut, misses company Q1 guidance

Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) -20% reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS misses by 27 cents. Revenue of $713M down 4% Y/Y misses by analyst estimate by $23M. The company expected Q1 guidance of $735M.

OneCloud ARR (Annualized Recurring Revenue) was $620 million, up 17% Q/Q and 137% Y/Y primarily driven by our enterprise segment and contact center solutions.

CAPS (Cloud, Alliance Partner and Subscription) was 44% of revenue, up 34% a year ago.

Software and Services were 86%; Software was 62% of total revenue.

Recurring revenue was 66% of revenue, up from 65% a year ago.

Signed 100+ deals with TCV greater than $1 million, for the 7th consecutive quarter.

Added over 1,400 new logos.

Significant large deal activity with 108 deals over $1 million TCV, 9 over $5 million TCV, 6 over $10 million TCV and 2 over $25 million TCV.

Ending cash and cash equivalents were $354 million.

2Q22 Outlook: Revenue of $730M to $745M vs. consensus of $731.1M.

Non-GAAP operating income of $126 million to $136 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 17% to 18%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $155 million to $165 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% to 22%

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 to $0.66.

FY22 Outlook: Revenue of $2.975 billion to $3.025 billion vs. $3.01B consensus.

OneCloud ARR expected to be $900 million to $920 million by year end FY22.

Cuts Non-GAAP EPS to $2.72 to $2.88 from prior guidance of $2.85 to $3.03 vs. $3.16 in FY21.

