Avaya Holdings falls 20% on guidance cut, misses company Q1 guidance

Feb. 09, 2022 2:46 PM ETAVYABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor

Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) -20% reported Q1 Non-GAAP EPS misses by 27 cents. Revenue of $713M down 4% Y/Y misses by analyst estimate by $23M. The company expected Q1 guidance of $735M.

OneCloud ARR (Annualized Recurring Revenue) was $620 million, up 17% Q/Q and 137% Y/Y primarily driven by our enterprise segment and contact center solutions.

CAPS (Cloud, Alliance Partner and Subscription) was 44% of revenue, up 34% a year ago.

Software and Services were 86%; Software was 62% of total revenue.

Recurring revenue was 66% of revenue, up from 65% a year ago.

Signed 100+ deals with TCV greater than $1 million, for the 7th consecutive quarter.

Added over 1,400 new logos.

Significant large deal activity with 108 deals over $1 million TCV, 9 over $5 million TCV, 6 over $10 million TCV and 2 over $25 million TCV.

Ending cash and cash equivalents were $354 million.

2Q22 Outlook: Revenue of $730M to $745M vs. consensus of $731.1M.

Non-GAAP operating income of $126 million to $136 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 17% to 18%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $155 million to $165 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% to 22%

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 to $0.66.

FY22 Outlook: Revenue of $2.975 billion to $3.025 billion vs. $3.01B consensus.

OneCloud ARR expected to be $900 million to $920 million by year end FY22.

Cuts Non-GAAP EPS to $2.72 to $2.88 from prior guidance of $2.85 to $3.03 vs. $3.16 in FY21.

Press Release, Transcript

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.