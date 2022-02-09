Affirm Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $333.07M (+63.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • In last week, Affirm was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at D.A. Davidson as it sees a much-improved risk/reward in shares of AFRM, especially given its bullish view into results.
  • Also, Affirm introduced SuperApp and Chrome browser extension to its product suite in an effort to enable a "one-stop shop" for consumers to manage their finances.
  • SA Contributor Jared Simons with a Strong Buy rating recently wrote, "Affirm: Reorienting The Payment Rails"
