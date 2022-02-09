Caesars Entertainment could double on digital business upside - B. Riley

Feb. 09, 2022 2:53 PM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Investors that snap up shares of Caesars Entertainment (CZR +4.9%) may be getting the digital business upside for free, advised B. Riley Securities on Wednesday.

Analyst David Bain noted that CZR’s share price infers a negative value for its digital business versus multiple billions of equity value applied to lower-quality online gaming peers. That does not quite make sense to Bain and team, who believe CZR's digital business valuation should exceed peer averages due to factors like the real-time, acute market share ramp, EBITDA positive benefits and ability to fund digital investment from land-based net free cash flow generation while also rapidly paying down debt.

The firm's positive view on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is predicated on upcoming, sharp leverage and debt shrinkage, as well as strong portfolio tailwinds seen being right around the corner

B Riley has a Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment (CZR) in place and price target of $191. That PT works out to more than 115% upside potential for shares and is well above the 52-week high of $119.81.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.