Caesars Entertainment could double on digital business upside - B. Riley

Investors that snap up shares of Caesars Entertainment (CZR +4.9%) may be getting the digital business upside for free, advised B. Riley Securities on Wednesday.

Analyst David Bain noted that CZR’s share price infers a negative value for its digital business versus multiple billions of equity value applied to lower-quality online gaming peers. That does not quite make sense to Bain and team, who believe CZR's digital business valuation should exceed peer averages due to factors like the real-time, acute market share ramp, EBITDA positive benefits and ability to fund digital investment from land-based net free cash flow generation while also rapidly paying down debt.

The firm's positive view on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is predicated on upcoming, sharp leverage and debt shrinkage, as well as strong portfolio tailwinds seen being right around the corner

B Riley has a Buy rating on Caesars Entertainment (CZR) in place and price target of $191. That PT works out to more than 115% upside potential for shares and is well above the 52-week high of $119.81.