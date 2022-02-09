Federal REIT Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Federal REIT (NYSE:FRT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $1.41 (+23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $246.12M (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, FRT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.