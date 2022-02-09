Digital Turbine gains 7% as bullish analysts see unique ad upside after report

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) has jumped 7.1% today to a three-week high as investors react to its third-quarter earnings, where it topped analyst consensus on top and bottom lines.

Very bullish Oppenheimer has the company as a top pick and was upbeat on the report. The company's unique handset platform is under-appreciated, it says, and calls Digital Turbine "actually a beneficiary of the pressures facing some ad companies," including supply chain and inflation impacts.

The firm has a $117 price target, implying further upside of 138%.

Roth (with an $83 price target) also thinks the company is undervalued, saying there's "plenty of runway for growth and wallet share expansion at scale."

One explanation for the postmarket sell-off yesterday might come from guidance: The company forecast only its full-year revenue, which (at $1.225 billion-$1.24 billion) was above consensus expectations of $1.21 billion. But it's benefiting from stronger outperformance in the first three quarters of its fiscal year, as that guidance implies $326.7 million-341.7 million for the fourth quarter (just in line with consensus forecasts for $332.3 million).

Check more details in the earnings call transcript.

