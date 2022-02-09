HubSpot Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+32.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $357.52M (+41.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, HUBS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • SA Contributor Lukas Wolgram assigned a Sell rating as he believes that HubSpot's outperformance is unlikely to materialize.
  • In past 5-day trading, the stock has gained 9.7% while YTD loss stands at 25%.
