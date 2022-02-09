Bloom Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $308.94M (+23.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
