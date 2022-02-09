BlackRock considers cryptocurrency trading service for investor clients - CoinDesk
Feb. 09, 2022 3:11 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)C, MS, GS, BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- While financial institutions have continued edging into crypto-linked product offerings, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on Wednesday considered to offer a crypto trading service to its investor clients, three people with knowledge on the matter told CoinDesk.
- The world's largest asset manager, with over $10T in assets under management, planned to enter the decentralized space with "client support trading and then with their own credit facility," one of the people told CoinDesk. This implied that clients would be able to borrow from BLK by pledging digital assets as collateral.
- Moreover, BlackRock (BLK) will allow its clients to trade crypto through Aladdin, the asset manager's integrated investment management platform, one of the people explained to CoinDesk.
- BlackRock (BLK) has joined a raft of other large financial institutions that are also dipping into the crypto ecosystem, including Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Citi (NYSE:C).
- Recently in the crypto world, bitcoin (BTC-USD +0.7%) gains slightly to $44.5K and ethereum (ETH-USD +4.5%) rises to $3.2K.
- At around the same time a year ago, BlackRock's Rick Rieder said "we've started to dabble" in bitcoin.