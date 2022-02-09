Ahead of the FDA review of Pfizer (PFE -0.3%)/BioNTech (BNTX +8.0%) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six months – four years, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has outlined plans to begin the immunization drive as soon as Feb. 21.

Early this month, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced the beginning of the rolling submission to the FDA seeking an amended emergency use authorization for the vaccine allowing its use in the age group at the 3-µg dose.

Next Wednesday, an expert panel of the FDA is scheduled to meet to evaluate the request and make a recommendation to the federal agency. That will be followed by a final CDC decision within several days before the vaccine rollout can begin.

Subject to FDA authorization, the U.S. government plans to dispatch 10M vaccine doses before the end of February. The vaccine shipments are expected to arrive at healthcare facilities and providers less than a week from the meeting, according to the CDC document released on Wednesday.

The initial phase of the rollout comprising 3M doses will focus on areas where children are at a higher risk of catching COVID-19. 3M vaccine doses will be added to the second phase, which will begin on Feb. 22. The third phase comprising 5M doses will start on Feb. 23 with the participation of the pharmacy operators.

