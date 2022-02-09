Morgan Stanley warned on Wednesday that the cruise line sector has some risk of a carbon levy of up to $2B from the International Maritime Organization.

After holding a call with a shipping industry consultant, the firm said the threat of a tax of $100 per metric ton of carbon dioxide emitted per trip is still a low probability but should be considered as a real possibility within three years and factored in as a material risk.

The carbon tax math: "CCL emitted 10.8m metric tons of CO2 in 2019, so a $100 charge implies a $1.1bn additional cost, equivalent to 33% of 2019 EBIT. RCL emitted 4.8m metric tons of CO2in 2019, so a $100 charge implies a $480m additional cost, equivalent to 23% of 2019 EBIT. NCLH emitted 2.6m metric tons of CO2in 2019, so a $100 charge implies a $260m additional cost, equivalent to 21% of 2019 EBIT."

Sector watch: Carnival (CCL +2.7%), Royal Caribbean (RCL +2.0%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +4.0%) and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND +3.9%).

