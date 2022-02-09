Bunge (BG -0.8%) said a surge in biofuel demand that helped lift the company to record profits in 2021 and stronger than expected Q4 earnings and revenues should accelerate in coming years.

The expanded use of biofuels such as renewable diesel means the U.S. will flip from a net exporter to an importer of vegetable oil, while rising concerns over greenhouse gases mean farmers will plant cover crops that reap oilseeds but also help sequester carbon in the ground, CEO Greg Heckman said during Bunge's Q4 earnings conference call, according to Bloomberg.

"We will see cover crops adding another supply for oil and even higher capacity for crushing footprint," Heckman reportedly said.

The call followed upbeat Q4 results, helped by strength in its core agribusiness as well as refined and specialty oils segments.

Bunge guided for FY 2022 adjusted EPS of at least $9.50, which it said would be the second-highest operational performance in its history; results could be lower in the merchandising and softseed crushing areas of its agribusiness unit after those businesses came off exceptionally strong years, while milling results and performance in refined and specialty oils likely will gain from 2021 levels.

Bunge shares have gained 36% over the past year, including an 8% YTD increase.