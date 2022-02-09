Why did Banco Bradesco stock go down today? Disappointing Q4 results
Feb. 09, 2022 3:33 PM ETBanco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), BBDOBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Brazil-based Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) (NYSE:BBDO) stock falls 9% so far on Wednesday after Q4 operating income slipped from the previous quarter.
- Q4 operating income of R$10.28B ($1.96B) edged lower from R$10.59B in the third quarter.
- Q4 recurring net income of R$6.61B also slid from R$6.76B in Q3.
- Q4 assets were R$1.69T vs. R$1.71T in Q3
- Q4 assets under management of R$2.60T compared with R$2.62T in the previous period.
- Liquidity coverage ratio of 138.1% fell from 145.5% in Q3.
- Annualized return on average equity was 17.5%, down from 18.6% in Q3.
- Q4 delinquency ratio of 2.8% ticked higher from 2.6% in the prior quarter.
- Check out Bano Bradesco's Q4 earnings call presentation here.