Intl Flavors & Fragrances is said near agreement with activist Carl Icahn (update)
Feb. 09, 2022 3:42 PM ETInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Update 4:20pm: Adds IFF confirming director appointment, adds Q4 results.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is said close to a settlement agreement with activist investor Carl Icahn. IFF shares rose 3.7%.
- Under the agreement, IFF will added Barry Bruno to its board, according to a WSJ report, citing people familiar. IFF confirmed the appointment of Bruno to its board effective Feb. 8 in a press release.
- Icahn has a roughly $600M stake in IFF, according the the WSJ. An entity related to Brazilian private-equity firm 3G Capital also has a stake in IFF.
- The WSJ news comes after CNBC last month reported that Icahn had accumulated a 4% stake in the flavors maker. Bruno is chief marketing officer of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).
- Icahn is not the first activist involved in the company. IFF came to an agreement with activist Sachem Head in March to add the hedge fund's head Scott Ferguson to the board after the fund reportedly took a $1B stake in the company last year. The stake came after IFF completed its $26.2b acquisition of DuPont's nutrition business last year.
- Recall in October, International Flavors & Fragrance jumps as CEO announces retirement.
- Also see, International Flavors & Fragrances Non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 misses by $0.48, revenue of $3.03B beats by $90M.