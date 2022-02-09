HEXO announces $15M in annual cost savings, targets 30% SG&A expenses reduction by FY23

Feb. 09, 2022 3:46 PM ETHEXO Corp. (HEXO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments

Wooden seesaw scale empty on wooden sphere on wood table with wording VALUE and PRICE balancing

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had announced in mid-January that it would reduce SG&A expenses by 30% by FY23 end; under the same initiative, the company announced the reduction of 180 positions, resulting in annual savings of ~$15M on an annualized basis.
  • This has occurred through streamlining and simplifying the organizational structure.
  • The remaining reductions are related to reducing back-office positions where there is significant overlap as a result of recent acquisitions and simplifying HEXO's operating model to drive clearer accountability.
  • The company's plan is expected to generate incremental cash flow of ~$37.5M in FY22 and an additional anticipated and ~$135M in FY23 for a total of $175M over the two years, from a combination of cost reductions and anticipated organic revenue growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.