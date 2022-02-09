HEXO announces $15M in annual cost savings, targets 30% SG&A expenses reduction by FY23
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had announced in mid-January that it would reduce SG&A expenses by 30% by FY23 end; under the same initiative, the company announced the reduction of 180 positions, resulting in annual savings of ~$15M on an annualized basis.
- This has occurred through streamlining and simplifying the organizational structure.
- The remaining reductions are related to reducing back-office positions where there is significant overlap as a result of recent acquisitions and simplifying HEXO's operating model to drive clearer accountability.
- The company's plan is expected to generate incremental cash flow of ~$37.5M in FY22 and an additional anticipated and ~$135M in FY23 for a total of $175M over the two years, from a combination of cost reductions and anticipated organic revenue growth.