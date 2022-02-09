Why did CVS Health stock slip today? Waning outlook for COVID-19 shots

CVS Pharmacy in New York City

Lya_Cattel/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • CVS Health (CVS -5.5%) is on track to record the biggest intraday loss since November 2020 despite better-than-expected financials released by the company for Q4 2021 on Wednesday.
  • Total revenue for the quarter jumped ~10% YoY, expanding the full-year revenue by ~9% YoY to $292.1B. During the year, CVS (NYSE:CVS), an operator of one of the largest pharmacy networks in the U.S., had conducted over 32M COVID-19 tests and administered more than 59M COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Despite the ongoing pandemic, the company has opted to keep its 2022 guidance unchanged, indicating $8.10 – $8.30 adjusted EPS in line with the consensus at $8.27 per share.
  • Speaking at the earnings call, CEO Karen Lynch noted that the visits to the company’s website grew by 55% in 2021 to over 2 billion visits. “We now serve 40 million customers digitally, up approximately 10% in the last six months alone,” she added.
  • Commenting on the outlook, CFO Shawn Guertin said that the guidance assumes there will not be another wave of the pandemic and the requirement for a fourth COVID-19 shot.
  • “As such, we expect the contribution of COVID-19 vaccines to be more heavily weighted to the first half of the year,” he said. In 2022, the vaccine volumes and in-store diagnostic testing volumes are expected to decline by 70% – 80% and 40% – 50%, respectively, from the previous year, according to Guertin. Yet, a modest expansion is anticipated for the volumes of over-the-counter test kits.
  • However, Ashtyn Evans, an analyst for Edward Jones, argues that the company’s outlook for vaccine and testing may be too conservative.
  • “Now, they have customers who are more used to going into a CVS store, interacting with CVS via their app,” CNBC reported quoting Jones. “They are exiting the pandemic with a higher customer base than when they started.”
  • However, COVID-19 vaccinations are likely to add another bout of benefit to the topline of CVS and other pharmacy operators such as Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA +0.3%) and Rite Aid (RAD +0.8%) as the U.S. plans to launch COVID-19 vaccinations for younger kids as early as Feb. 21.
