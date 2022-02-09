Why did Upstart Holdings stock go up today? Stock market boost
Feb. 09, 2022 3:58 PM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)LSPD, SOFI, HOOD, BLND, ADYEY, QIWI, SQ, LCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Amid a broader stock market rally, lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock performs the best among its fintech peers.
- All three major stock market indices drift higher towards the close.
- Shares of Upstart (UPST +12.4%) remain elevated in the last hour of Wednesday's session, though still over 70% below its mid-October peak.
- Note UPST stock has a float of sub 70M shares - about 6.3M shares were traded so far on Wednesday.
- Some other fintech stocks that are trading deep in the green include: LendingClub (LC +5.3%), Block (SQ +10.3%), Qiwi (QIWI +5.1%), Ayden (OTCPK:ADYEY +11.8%), Blend Labs (BLND +7.6%), Robinhood Markets (HOOD +3.6%), SoFi Technologies (SOFI +5.9%) and Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD +6.5%).
- Previously, (Jan. 21) Fintech investors must wait for the market to gain conviction amid sector rotation.