Last October's copper squeeze lifted the metal into record territory, and copper stocks are again approaching historically low levels, with only 200K metric tons of available inventory officially held by the exchanges in London, New York and Shanghai, Frik Els writes at Mining.com.

Els says the total does not even cover three days of global consumption, which Goldman Sachs estimates surpassed 30M mt for the first time last year.

After jumping 26% in 2021, copper futures (HG1:COM) have struggled to find direction YTD after plunging two weeks ago, the metal has since rebounded to $4.58/lb, or $10,095/mt, after rising nearly 4% Wednesday.

Shares of copper producers are up sharply Wednesday: FCX +7.2%, HBM +7.1%, OTCPK:FQVLF +6.2%, SCCO +3.4%, TECK +2.8%.

ETFs: COPX, CPER, JJCTF, JJC

Goldman Sachs commodity chief Jeff Currie has said he sees copper as the new oil, as its conductive characteristics are necessary in nearly every major facet of the energy transition.

