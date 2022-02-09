Sonos Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.04, revenue of $664.48M beats by $26.99M

Feb. 09, 2022 4:06 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Sonos press release (NASDAQ:SONO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $664.48M (+2.9% Y/Y) beats by $26.99M.
  • Shares +1%.
  • FY 22 Guidance: Revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.0 billion, representing growth in the range of 14% to 16% from fiscal 2021
  • Gross margin in the range of 46% to 47%. Our fiscal 2022 gross margin outlook includes minimal net tariff impact
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $290 million to $325 million, representing growth in the range of 4% to 17%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 14.9% to 16.2%
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.