Sonos Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.04, revenue of $664.48M beats by $26.99M
Feb. 09, 2022 4:06 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Sonos press release (NASDAQ:SONO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $664.48M (+2.9% Y/Y) beats by $26.99M.
- Shares +1%.
- FY 22 Guidance: Revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.0 billion, representing growth in the range of 14% to 16% from fiscal 2021
- Gross margin in the range of 46% to 47%. Our fiscal 2022 gross margin outlook includes minimal net tariff impact
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $290 million to $325 million, representing growth in the range of 4% to 17%
- Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 14.9% to 16.2%