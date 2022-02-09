Aeglea BioTherapeutics announces proposed public offering
Feb. 09, 2022 4:08 PM ETAGLEBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) announced a proposed underwritten public offering of shares and, in lieu of stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares to certain investors.
- AGLE expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares.
- Net proceeds, together with existing cash resources, will be used to fund its ongoing Biologics License Application submission activities for pegzilarginase and its potential commercialization in the U.S., complete its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 and prepare for a potential pivotal study in Homocystinuria, advance AGLE-325 for Cystinuria through IND-enabling studies, and the remainder to fund continued R&D, manufacturing and working capital.