Twilio Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.02, revenue of $842.74M beats by $73.34M

Feb. 09, 2022 4:08 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • Twilio press release (NYSE:TWLO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $842.74M (+53.8% Y/Y) beats by $73.34M.
  • Shares +9%.
  • Q1 Guidance: Revenue $855M to $865M vs. $803.84M consensus, Non-GAAP EPS $0.26 to -$0.22 vs. -$0.05 consensus.
  • “Our fourth quarter capped off an amazing year of results as we delivered more than $2.8 billion in revenue for the year, growing 61% year-over-year,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s Co-Founder and CEO. “The combination of our leading cloud communications platform with Twilio Segment's #1 customer data platform gives Twilio an unparalleled view into the customer journey, and I've never been more excited about the future of the company than I am today."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.