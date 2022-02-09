Twilio Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.02, revenue of $842.74M beats by $73.34M
Feb. 09, 2022 (TWLO)
- Twilio press release (NYSE:TWLO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $842.74M (+53.8% Y/Y) beats by $73.34M.
- Shares +9%.
- Q1 Guidance: Revenue $855M to $865M vs. $803.84M consensus, Non-GAAP EPS $0.26 to -$0.22 vs. -$0.05 consensus.
- “Our fourth quarter capped off an amazing year of results as we delivered more than $2.8 billion in revenue for the year, growing 61% year-over-year,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s Co-Founder and CEO. “The combination of our leading cloud communications platform with Twilio Segment's #1 customer data platform gives Twilio an unparalleled view into the customer journey, and I've never been more excited about the future of the company than I am today."