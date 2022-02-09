Uber GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.77, revenue of $5.78B beats by $420M

  • Uber press release (NYSE:UBER): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.77.
  • Revenue of $5.78B (+82.3% Y/Y) beats by $420M.
  • Shares +4.5%.
  • Gross Bookings of $25.9 billion, up 51% year-over-year and at the high end of the guidance range.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $86 million was above the guidance range, with Delivery reaching Adjusted EBITDA profitability for Q4.
  • Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were $4.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.

  • Q1 2022 Outlook: Gross Bookings of $25 billion to $26 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $130 million.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.