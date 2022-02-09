Uber GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.77, revenue of $5.78B beats by $420M
Feb. 09, 2022 4:08 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Uber press release (NYSE:UBER): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.77.
- Revenue of $5.78B (+82.3% Y/Y) beats by $420M.
- Shares +4.5%.
- Gross Bookings of $25.9 billion, up 51% year-over-year and at the high end of the guidance range.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $86 million was above the guidance range, with Delivery reaching Adjusted EBITDA profitability for Q4.
- Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were $4.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.
Q1 2022 Outlook: Gross Bookings of $25 billion to $26 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $130 million.