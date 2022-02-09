Mattel Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.20, revenue of $1.8B beats by $140M
Feb. 09, 2022 4:12 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Mattel press release (NASDAQ:MAT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $1.8B beats by $140M.
- Shares +5.2%.
- The company expects FY2022 Net sales growth of +8% to +10% on a constant currency basis and adjusted EPS of $1.42 to $1.48 vs. consensus of $1.39.
- Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said: “Mattel’s results for the quarter and full year came in well ahead of expectations, capping another exceptional performance for the company. We have made significant progress on our transformation strategy over the last few years, and our turnaround is now complete. We are in growth mode and believe we are well-positioned to continue our momentum, with 2022 guidance exceeding prior goals and an even stronger outlook for 2023.”