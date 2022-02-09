Motorola Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $2.85 beats by $0.11, revenue of $2.32B misses by $10M
Feb. 09, 2022 4:13 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Motorola Solutions press release (NYSE:MSI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.85 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $2.32B (+2.2% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Software and Services segment sales grew 8% in Q4; up 13% for full year
- Record backlog of $13.6 billion, up $1.3 billion in Software and Services and up $886 million in Products and Systems Integration from a year ago
-
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
- First-quarter 2022 - The company expects revenue growth of approximately 3% compared with the first quarter of 2021. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.53 to $1.59 per share. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, between 173 million and 174 million fully diluted shares, and an effective tax rate of approximately 17%.
- Full-year 2022 - The company expects revenue growth of approximately 7% and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $9.80 to $9.95 per share. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 174 million fully diluted shares and a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 21% to 22%.