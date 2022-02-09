Motorola Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $2.85 beats by $0.11, revenue of $2.32B misses by $10M

Feb. 09, 2022 4:13 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Motorola Solutions press release (NYSE:MSI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.85 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $2.32B (+2.2% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Software and Services segment sales grew 8% in Q4; up 13% for full year
  • Record backlog of $13.6 billion, up $1.3 billion in Software and Services and up $886 million in Products and Systems Integration from a year ago

  • BUSINESS OUTLOOK

    • First-quarter 2022 - The company expects revenue growth of approximately 3% compared with the first quarter of 2021. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.53 to $1.59 per share. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, between 173 million and 174 million fully diluted shares, and an effective tax rate of approximately 17%.
    • Full-year 2022 - The company expects revenue growth of approximately 7% and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $9.80 to $9.95 per share. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 174 million fully diluted shares and a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 21% to 22%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.