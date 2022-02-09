Disney jumps 7% after Parks lead easy earnings beat, streaming subs impress (updated)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has jumped 6.5% after blowing out its fiscal first-quarter earnings expectations, topping consensus on top and bottom lines and reporting more Disney+ subscribers than forecast.

Earnings per share were 68% better than expected, and the company beat revenue forecasts for just under $21 billion by nearly $900 million.

That came largely due to upside in parks and products, where revenues of $7.23 billion were more than a billion dollars better than expected. Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution revenue was in line with expectations at $14.59 billion.

Parks, experiences and products were also significantly more profitable than expected, with operating income of $2.45 billion vs. an expected $1.35 billion, and DMED also added $808 million in operating income vs. $764.4 million expected.

The Mouse House was expected to add about 7 million Disney+ subscribers in a bounceback from last quarter's 2.1 million net adds; instead it drew 11.8 million subs to hit 129.8 million. Across its streaming portfolio, subscriptions rose to 196.4 million.

“We’ve had a very strong start to the fiscal year, with a significant rise in earnings per share, record revenue and operating income at our domestic parks and resorts, the launch of a new franchise with Encanto, and a significant increase in total subscriptions across our streaming portfolio," CEO Bob Chapek says.

The company swung to an operating use of cash of $209 million, vs. a year-ago inflow of $75 million. And free cash flow fell to -$1.19 billion from a year-ago -$685 million amid heavy investment.

Updated 4:20 p.m.: On CNBC, Chapek says "We're bidding for it" about NFL Sunday Ticket. He also is reaffirming Disney+ subscriber guidance of reaching 230 million-260 million subs by 2024.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

