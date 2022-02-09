2U Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.05, revenue of $243.6M beats by $0.6M

Feb. 09, 2022 4:15 PM ET2U, Inc. (TWOU)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • 2U press release (NASDAQ:TWOU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $243.6M (+13.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.6M.
  • Shares -5%.
  • Degree Program Segment revenue increased 17% to $152.4 million
  • Alternative Credential Segment revenue increased 8% to $91.2 million

  • The company provided updated guidance for the full-year 2022 for the following metrics:

    • Revenue to range from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion, representing growth of 13% at the midpoint
    • Net loss to range from $235 million to $215 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA to range from $70 million to $90 million, representing growth of 20% at the midpoint
