Canadian licensed cannabis producers close higher thanks to Canopy Growth earnings

Feb. 09, 2022 4:16 PM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY), ACB, CGC, CRONHEXO, OGI, SNDLBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Medical Oil Cannabis - marijuana oil, resin and flowers with Canada flag on the mirror black background.

Kazyaka/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Canadian licensed cannabis producers ("LPs") sector as a whole had one of its best days so far this thanks to Canopy Growth's (NASDAQ:CGC) FQ3 2022's results released this morning.
  • Canopy closed up 15%.
  • Other Canadian LPs also did well today: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) up 11% , Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) up 6% , Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) up 11%, OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) up 6%, and HEXO Corp (NASDAQ:HEXO) up 8%.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was also up 11%, though that may be the results of yesterday's after the bell announcement it was given 180 additional days regain minimum bid requirements to list on the NASDAQ.
  • Despite Canopy's quarterly results, Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter is keeping his sell rating on shares, noting that without accounting for M&A, company revenue declined 17% year over year.
  • He added that Canopy's performance indicates continued fundamental deterioration with no clear evidence confirming the company's strategy or execution.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Stone Fox Capital today called Canopy a sell.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.