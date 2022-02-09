Canadian licensed cannabis producers close higher thanks to Canopy Growth earnings
- The Canadian licensed cannabis producers ("LPs") sector as a whole had one of its best days so far this thanks to Canopy Growth's (NASDAQ:CGC) FQ3 2022's results released this morning.
- Canopy closed up 15%.
- Other Canadian LPs also did well today: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) up 11% , Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) up 6% , Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) up 11%, OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) up 6%, and HEXO Corp (NASDAQ:HEXO) up 8%.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was also up 11%, though that may be the results of yesterday's after the bell announcement it was given 180 additional days regain minimum bid requirements to list on the NASDAQ.
- Despite Canopy's quarterly results, Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter is keeping his sell rating on shares, noting that without accounting for M&A, company revenue declined 17% year over year.
- He added that Canopy's performance indicates continued fundamental deterioration with no clear evidence confirming the company's strategy or execution.
