Annaly Capital Management EAD of $0.28 beats by $0.01
Feb. 09, 2022 4:16 PM ETAnnaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Annaly Capital Management press release (NYSE:NLY): Q4 EAD of $0.28 beats by $0.01.
- Economic return and tangible economic return of (2.4%) for the fourth quarter; economic return of (0.8%) and tangible economic return of 0.0% for the full year 2021
- Annualized GAAP return on average equity of 12.4% and annualized EAD return on average equity of 13.1%
- Book value per common share of $7.97
- GAAP leverage of 4.7x, up from 4.4x in the prior quarter; economic leverage of 5.7x, down from 5.8x in the prior quarter
- Declared quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per share