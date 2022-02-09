MGM Resorts Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.09, revenue of $3.06B beats by $300M
Feb. 09, 2022 4:17 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- MGM Resorts press release (NYSE:MGM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $3.06B (+105.4% Y/Y) beats by $300M.
- Shares +3%.
- CEO comment: "The strategic milestones we achieved in 2021 position us for further success in 2022, and we remain excited about our long-term opportunities including: leading the U.S. sports betting and iGaming market through BetMGM, pursuing disciplined geographic expansion such as the Japan integrated resort, and reinvesting in our core business to drive sustainable growth. As part of these efforts, we are proud to have recently launched our new loyalty program, MGM Rewards, which offers an enhanced and further streamlined experience to millions of our members worldwide."