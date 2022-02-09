Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shot higher in after-hours trading on Wednesday after sailing past Q4 expectations on broad sales strength.

Net sales in North America rose 14% in the North America segment as reported and in constant currency. Gross Billings were up 13% as reported and in constant currency, driven by growth in Barbie and other dolls, action figures, building sets, games, vehicles and and the infant/toddler/preschool category.

Adjusted EBITDA of $321M was reported for the quarter vs. $273M a year ago.

Adjusted gross margin decreased to 49.3% from 51.5% a year ago. The decrease in the margin rate was primarily due to input cost inflation, partially offset by pricing, favorable fixed cost absorption and savings from the company's Optimizing for Growth program.

Mattel (MAT) said its products continue to resonate and it gained market share last year.

Looking ahead, Mattel (MAT) said it expects FY22 Net sales growth of +8% to +10% on a constant currency basis and adjusted EPS of $1.42 to $1.48 vs. consensus of $1.39

Shares of Mattel (MAT) jumped 4.37% in after-hours trading to $23.76 following the earnings smasher.

Last month, Mattel (MAT) rallied after the company won back the Disney princess license.